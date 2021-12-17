Inside Bobrisky And Tonto Dikeh’s Saga

Bobrisky and her former bestie, Tonto Dikeh has decided to drag each other on social media.

Few hours ago, actress Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to say that some people live fake life for the gram.

According to her, some people spend as much as N300, 000 to pay bureau de change operators to borrow N5 million they show off on social media.

Responding to this, Bobrisky said he doesn’t fake it as he showed off a bag of cash on his Instagram page this morning.

He posted a bag of Naira notes and wrote;

“If you are following me on snapchat, you will notice dis money has been with me for weeks, we don’t fake it. E choke”

He also shared some cryptic posts.

In another post, Bobrisky writes to Tonto saying that she is the fakest.

“You are the fakest. Na you still move go man house wey never marry but you come on Instagram to motivate girls. Oni motivational speaker isonu,” Bobrisky continues to write