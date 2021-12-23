Internal Crisis Won’t Affect APC’s Chances In 2023, Says Bagudu

The ongoing internal wrangling in the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not damage the party in the 2023 elections, according to Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi.

Bagudu spoke on Wednesday at the presidential villa in Abuja, receiving questions from state house media.

He claimed that disagreement and differing viewpoints are a natural element of party politics.

Rather than causing the ruling party to disintegrate, he believes that the current differences will improve the ruling party and lead to the country’s prosperity.

He said that despite the party’s problems, the APC had gained more members, including serving governors and legislators, under the current national caretaker committee.