IPOB Declares Nnamdi Kanu Prisoner Of Conscience

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed that Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, has not committed any crime to warrant his detention.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson.

He expressed that Kanu is fighting for the self-determination of his people, a recognised right by the United Nations Charter to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The separatist group said in seeking the freedom of his people, Kanu has done so peacefully without hate and malice against the government.

“Following the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria without proper documentation for doing so and long incarceration and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to state categorically to the people of the world that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now declared Prisoner Of Conscience,” the statement reads in part.