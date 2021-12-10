IPOB Threatens Lockdown Of Southeast Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to lock down the Southeast over the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.

The group stated this in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

He stated that it would not accept any visit of the President while its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in custody.

It said Buhari would meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of the region if he chooses to visit without releasing Kanu.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the planned secret visit of Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.

“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS secret. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.

“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventured to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.

“Biafrans will sit-at-home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown.”