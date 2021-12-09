Is JPMorgan right about BTC’s fair price being 35k?

Traditional Investment banks are starting to offer some level of exposure to cryptocurrency after initially tagging it as a speculative asset. It is clear that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry are here to stay, and they want to be a very big part of it. Over 50% of the world’s 100 biggest banks by asset under management (AUM) have a form of exposure to cryptocurrencies, either by sponsoring crypto projects or by directly or indirectly investing in blockchain-related projects, and billions of dollars have been poured into the space at a fair price. Many of them also offer advisory roles on their perceived outlook on these cryptocurrencies. Since they are well known in the traditional Investment space, their reputation has gone ahead of them in the cryptocurrency market space. One of such companies is J.P. Morgan.

JP Morgan is in the limelight yet again after claiming that their fair market value of bitcoin is almost 50% below what the current crypto price goes for. This claim was made in a report focusing on alternative investment the financial giant is invested in, and their strategists who included Bitcoin as part of the Alternative Investments expects the token to keep this bullish momentum until 2022.

After being one of the vocal personalities at the forefront of antagonizing cryptocurrency, and with a CEO that still believes the digital asset class is nothing but a mirage, it came as a shock to us when JP Morgan became the first Investment company to offer cryptocurrency exposure to her clients. The fund was expected to be available to the clients of the JP Morgan Private Bank at the cheapest and safest means available. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the prestigious bank, was hooked in a corner after he claimed his customers wanted Bitcoin and he could not tell them what to do with their money.

In October, less than a month ago, the Investment company publicly admitted that Bitcoin is perceived as a better hedge instrument to gold. Despite the volatility still prevalent in the digital asset, the birth of the first Bitcoin Exchange Fund saw a massive migration from gold ETFs to Bitcoin ETFs, with the latter hitting $1B in less than two trading days.

It seems every month, J.P. Morgan has something to say about Bitcoin, and in a short while, we will look at the implications of the Bitcoin fair price claim.

The company claimed Bitcoin could continue its upward momentum to $73,000 from its current consolidation around the $63,000 mark. Still, the general consensus of Bitcoin to $100,000 is far-fetched without a huge correction in-between. According to them, although the asset charts are on a multi-year structural ascent, this current price is not a good entry point.

The prediction is that Bitcoin will give an 11% return next year, which is more than double the expected returns from the S&P 500 and fixed income, both expected to yield around 5%. They clarified that this isn’t investment advice seeing that the cryptocurrency market can be unbelievably volatile. In September, there were some warnings about massive volatility after many charts on crypto trading platforms like Coinbase, Redot.com, and Binance showed bull run setups. The crypto market cap was at $2trillion at that time. They were justified as the whole market enjoyed a 35% increase to settle around $2.8Trillion. This is proof that while they may be critical of the token’s current crypto price, they are highly skilled professionals whose words we cannot make light of.

There are also some claims that this is a strategy to cause Bitcoin’s price to tank, giving them a good buying point. There might be some steam to this, seeing that in traditional finance, some renowned analysis companies lower their projection figures so that they can enter at the other end when the crypto price is lower. This doesn’t look like the case as JP Morgan is a reputable institution with a CEO uninterested in anything cryptocurrency.

Is there going to be an implication to this analysis?

While some may argue that this analysis will cause a correction in bitcoin price, there are some reasons we do not think so.

Huge institutional interest

Over the past month, we have seen huge institutional interest in bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. It has garnered more interest than the traditional inflation hedge: gold as billions are being poured, and the battle for crypto experts waxing strong. J.P. Morgan stated it also as the interest doesn’t seem to be waning soon

Bitcoin ETF

Although Van Eck’s proposal for a spot ETF was rejected by the SEC, the ProShares ETF, which tracks Bitcoin Futures, has created an alternative asset exposure to bitcoin other than the trading platforms like redot, binance, and trustwallet we are used to seeing. The demand for bitcoin is at a record high and having an alternative exposure means without going through the risks of security and storage seems appealing to investors.

Sentiments

Although the J.P. Morgan team is highly skilled with its approach towards cryptocurrency, government regulations on the digital assets, and volatility, it will take a bit of luck trying to convince an almost-entirely bullish group about bitcoin’s fair price being lower than it is currently trading for. Seeing people place bets for bitcoin at $100,000, $200,000, and even $400,000 gives us all the impression we need to have about the current market sentiment.

Conclusion

If crypto history is anything to go by, the slower the growth, the more sustainable it is. The cryptocurrency market has reached highs of $3 trillion less than 3 months after hitting the $2 trillion mark. That is something to be wary about. NFT markets are blowing up the roof, and DeFi is experiencing a buying frenzy. While this is good for traders, it might not be sustainable.