Islam Allows Individuals To Protect Themselves, Masari Justifies Self-Defence

Aminu Bello Masari, governor of Katsina State, has stated that the reason he has continued to advocate self-defense in the face of rising insecurity in the state is because Islam as a religion allows a person to defend himself and his family against any form of attack.

Masari warned that anyone who died while defending himself and his family would be considered a martyr.

According to a BBC Hausa report, Masari told media in Katsina that the number of police operators in the state was less than 3000, and that the government would help residents who wanted to acquire weaponry to help restore security.

“Security is everybody’s affair, irrespective of political differences. What the public should know is that in Katsina, you don’t have 3000 police. Therefore, we are calling on whoever wants to protect himself and his family to acquire arms.

“The religion of Islam has allowed a person to protect himself and his property and family. If you die in the course of protecting yourself, you die a martyr. The annoying fact is that bandits have access to guns and good people don’t have access to these guns with which they can use to protect themselves and their families”.