‘It Lacks Common Sense’, FG Rejects UK Travel Ban

The Federal Government has called on the British Government to review the travel ban imposed on Nigeria over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The minister urged the British Government to rescind its decision.

He stated that though the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 would respond to the ban appropriately, he as the spokesman of the Federal Government view the decision as grossly unjust, unfair, punitive and indefensible.

He queried why Britain could such an action on a country of over 200 million citizens just because of very few cases.

He said the decision was not backed by science or common sense.