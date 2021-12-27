‘It Was Like A Kidnap,’ Okorocha Slams Police Over Uche Nwosu’s Arrest

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the police over the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Reacting to the incident during a briefing in Owerri, the state capital, he described the arrest of his son-in-law by security operatives as one too many.

Okorocha, who spoke with reporters on Sunday not long after the arrest, believes the action of the security operatives is purely political.

“This is one arrest too many as it relates to me and my family members,” he said. “There was just no justifiable reason for the police to have gone into a church to carry out such shooting exercise.

“Even the security [operatives] attached to my family could not [do anything] because they identified the policemen. Why go to the church, why the shooting, why do you have to drag the innocent boy on the floor, why do you have to beat him up, why do you have to push my wife, why do you have to push my daughter?”

The former governor, who now represents Imo West senatorial district at the National Assembly, condemned the arrest of Nwosu.

He accused the Imo State government of conniving with security operatives to harass his family members without a just course.