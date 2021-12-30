I’ve Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos: Imoh Umoren

Filmmaker Imoh Umoren has through his Twitter some of his experience from some of his trips abroad.

The star has been out of the country for sometime now and it’s the festive period, many of the celebrities are finding a way to spend time with their loved ones.

Umoren in a tweet he shared, revealed that he has seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos.

He stated that this is because poverty is everywhere.

Actress Beverly Naya on the other hand also contributed to the post, pointing out that living in a shack is also considered being homeless abroad.

See post below: