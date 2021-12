Iyabo Ojo has left social media users stunned after releasing her 44th birthday photoshoot.

The mother-of-two showed off her curves as she rocked a bra and panties embellished with cowries.

The actress added a cape to complete her look.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“Shattering all the glass ceilings! Doing life ON MY TERMS #44like22 . In advance #iysexyat44 21 : 12 : 21″

See more photos below: