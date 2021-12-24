Iyabo Ojo Flaunts Her Ageless Beauty In New Photos

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to flaunt her ageless beauty in new photos.

She looked lovely in an orange outfit in photos uploaded on her verified Instagram page, wearing wigs in some and her natural hair in others.

The gorgeous mother of two complimented her own attractiveness, claiming that she is still stunning with or without wigs.

Iyabo had a nice time for her 44th birthday, as she received various gifts and surprises from her friends and colleagues.

On Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, she turned 44, and her jaw-dropping images took over social media.

