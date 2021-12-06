JAMB Introduces Physical Health, Computer Science For UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that it is introducing two new science subjects for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, stated this on Saturday in Abuja.

The subjects are Physical Health Education and Computer Science.

“We are asking and sensitising the public, particularly the students, who are to take the exam, that these are two science subjects that will be added to their choice to widen opportunities for candidates to be able to access tertiary education,” Oloyede stated.

The registrar also noted that the board would soon clear the backlog of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions in the country.