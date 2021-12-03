JAMB Not Producing Surplus Revenue, Says Budget Office DG

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has clarified that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is not producing surplus revenue.

Akabueze spoke on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast on Friday.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has been applauded by many for turning around the revenue generated.

Asked why other agencies and departments of government haven’t borrowed a leaf from JAMB to turn around the revenues remitted to the government, Akabueze stated that the government is looking at plugging leakages to increase federal revenues.

Also Read: JAMB Remits N3.51bn To FG As 2021 Operating Surplus

He also said, “I need to clarify what exactly the situation is with respect to JAMB and my friend, Prof Oloyede has done an excellent job but first of all, it is not correct that JAMB is producing a surplus because when you say a surplus, it means you are producing over and above your revenue.

“JAMB’s cost for staff and all of those are still being paid for by government. And if you take the aggregate of the revenue compared to the aggregate of their cost, it is not a surplus.

“However, what has happened is that their cost having been borne by government, the revenues that they generate from their activities in the past, some individuals in the organisation would find a way of spending them on items that were not appropriated in the budget and (JAMB) put an end to that to say that government has borne our cost and if we generate this revenue, if we net out our cost that is directly attributable to the conduct of exams, the excess, the surplus over that which by government’s fiscal regulations is supposed to be remitted to the consolidated revenue fund, that we will make that remittance, that is basically what has happened.”