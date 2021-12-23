James Brown Becomes Brand Ambassador To PG Glow Hair

James Brown has taken to his social media to announce his latest milestone.

The star stated that he is now the brand ambassador to PG Glow Hair.

The new gig which will see James serve as a brand ambassador for the company follows his messy clash with senior colleague, Bobrisky.

READ ALSO: Cross Dresser James Brown Share’s New Sexy Photos

James Brown who proudly stated that he cross dresses just to make living, took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news.

Posting images of him putting pen to paper, the male barbie wrote,

“Yah!!!!! Second deal this Month congratulation to me once’s again the latest Brand Ambassador @pg_glow_hair I’m happy 😃 to be part of @pg_glow_hair family one of the best hair brand in south south”

See post below: