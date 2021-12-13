Joro Olumofin Drops Ultimate Wife Material Test Ahead Of 2022

Popular love doctor, Joro Olumofin has once again taken to his social media to give his fellow men a guide on how to know if a woman is a wife material.

The star is always known to give people guides on choosing the right partner advised his followers on using this festive period to test for a real wife material.

According to him, if you want to be sure about the lady you’re dating just give her N100k/$250 to hold for you this December then ask for it the first week in February and if she’s able to give you the money back in full, she’s wife material.

Joro then advised men to immediately marry such a woman if she returns all the money but if she removes N10 from it, run for your life because she’s not good wife material and probably can’t keep money for the dry season.

We don’t know what influenced this test by Joro Olumofin but then there are a lot of women out there who will be able to keep the money and return it without taking a single cent out of it but then turn out not to be wife materials

See post below;