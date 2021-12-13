Joro Olumofin drops wife material test ahead of 2022

Relationship expert Joro Olumofin has given men the strategy on how to be sure if their ladies are wife materials as he shares the ultimate wife material test ahead of 2022.

Joro Olumofin has been giving relationship advice and talking about things that happen in most relationships, and even though some people sometimes don’t agree with him, most of his post makes sense if you read through carefully.

As we approach the new year, he has given men the strategy to find out whether the women they are with now are wife materials as she shares the ultimate wife material tests ahead of 2022 with us.

According to him, if you want to be sure about the lady you’re dating just give her N100k/$250 to hold for you this December then ask for it the first week in February and if she’s able to give you the money back in full, she’s wife material.

His post which has since gone viral, had several people sharing their thoughts on his opinion, many of whom slammed him over it.