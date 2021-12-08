Jubilation as First Commercial Flight Lands In Anambra (Photos)

Residents of Anambra state have rejoiced after the first commercial flight landed in the state.

This comes after flight operations commenced today, Dec. 7, at the Anambra International cargo/passenger airport, Umueri.

This development follows the clearance given on December 1 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for commercial operations to resume at the airport.

There was fanfare at the airport on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, as the first commercial flight landed in the state, just in time for the Christmas holidays that sees many indigenes travel to their ancestral homes in the Southeastern state.

There were green and white balloons at the airport to welcome travellers.

Anambra indigenes have taken to social media to rejoice over the new development.

Before now, travellers to Anambra state had to take a flight to the airport in Enugu or Delta state before continuing their journey by road.