Jude Okoye Reacts As His WIfe Says She’s No Longer Interested In Having Children

Jude Okoye, a music executive, certainly doesn’t appear to agree with his wife, Ifeoma Okoye, when she declared that she is no longer interested in having children.

On Wednesday, December 22, the former beauty queen and mother of three revealed this in an Instagram post on her ‘last and final pregnancy.’

“From finding out that I was pregnant to almost loosing my baby when I had covid. Life indeed is filled with a lot of curved balls and in this video I’m baring it all about my last and final pregnancy,” she wrote.

Reacting to the announcement, Jude wrote: “Last and final gini? We shall see.”

