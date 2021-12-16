JUST IN: Buhari, Wife, 7 Ministers Off To Turkey For Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja later on Thursday for Istanbul, Turkey, to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, which will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman, said as much in a statement.

He said the President will be accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha Buhari; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Also Read: Osinbajo To Deliver Address At Global Forum On LPG In UAE

He said the Summit with the theme ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ is to among others review the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.

Shehu said the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is coming on the heels of President Erdogan’s recent State Visit to Nigeria during which several agreements in the fields of energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons were signed to expand existing bilateral ties.

He added that the Summit is expected to provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years.

The President is expected back in Abuja on Sunday, December 19.