JusticeForSylvester: Actress Lynda Clems questions parents who send their children to boarding schools

Nollywood actress, Lynda Clems has got social media talking after she questioned parents on their reasons for sending their children to a boarding school rather than going from home.

This is coming amid the case of a slain boarding student, Sylvester Oromoni, who was beaten to death by his peers over his refusal to join their cult.

According to Lynda Clems in a video via her Instastory page, the actress quizzed parents on their justification for sending their kids away to a boarding school after years of prayers to have such a precious gift.

“When you’re not yet pregnant, you go everywhere; Redeem, Mountain of fire to pray, then God go give you the pikin. I don’t get it, what is it that you need to do that makes you push your son or daughter away to boarding school, just to buy freedom?” she said in part.

Nigerians on social media have reacted to her recent post online.

While you are away from home doing some filming at location, do you also go there with your children? If the answer is no, then go and sit down and stop basking in ignorance.

