JusticeForSylvester: Cross-dresser James Brown shares her thoughts

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to express utmost annoyance at the Dowen College where a student was allegedly beaten to death.

This is coming amidst the backlash that trailed the educational institution that cost the 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni his life.

According to James Brown, the school should be shut down while referencing claims from a student of the school that faced the same bully many years ago.

“That should be just be closed down; that school should be shutdown for life; that school should be erased from existence of humanity. What insolence! What rubbish! I feel like that school is a cultist school,” the crossdresser said in part.

