JusticeForSylvester: Dowen College has not contacted me since my son passed away — Grieving dad

The father of the deceased pupil Sylvester Omoroni, has revealed that he’s yet to receive a call from the owner of Dowen College.

In an interview with Arise news, the aggrieved man disclosed that till this moment the house master, owner of the school and other heads of the institute haven’t called to console him over the death of his son.

He further stated that it’s only the JSS1 teacher that called to check up on him. In addition, he noted that the only time he spoke with the principal was when she called to express displeasure over the fact that he shared photos of the deteriorated state of the boy online.

Mr Oromoni who couldn’t control his emotions broke down in tears as he narrated how his son struggled before giving up the ghost.