Kaduna-Kano Rail Project Must Be Completed 2023-Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has told the contractors handling the Kaduna-Kano rail project to complete it by the first quarter of 2023.

He gave the deadline in Kano Thursday while inspecting the project.

“We are here basically to find out whether the CCECC has commenced work and how far they have gone. Because they have a target of completing this thing at the end of next year or in the first quarter of the other year”.

“So far seeing that the formation is being done is not enough to criticize them yet until when we commence other parts of the work.

“We don’t have any issues of compensation on this route. Before we started, we made sure everybody had been paid before we even started clearing and that is the first item on implementation strategy of the work.”