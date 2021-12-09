Kaduna Suffered ‘Too Much’ From Rrligious Conflicts – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that the state has suffered ‘too much’ from religious conflicts.

El-Rufai made this statement during the foundation laying ceremony for the permanent site of the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian–Muslim Relations, held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The governor’s speech text made available to the press on Thursday noted that the new centre would contribute to the mutual understanding and tolerance in the state.

He was represented by his Deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai said, “Kaduna State has suffered too much from religious conflicts. The need for quality religious education, understanding and spiritual guidance in these perilous times cannot be overemphasized.

“It is very important that we continue to support and encourage centres like this in their effort to produce many persons that are properly educated about their own religion as well as the faith of others.

“This is a significant contribution to religious harmony and cultivating respect for our common humanity.”