Kanayo O Kanayo Shows Off His Mansion (Video)

Kanayo O Kanayo has also joined the latest landlords in town now as he shows of his new mansion.

The veteran actor is set to host all and sundry in his chieftaincy title conferment ceremony which will be taking place in his newly completed mansion in his hometown of Mbaise, Imo state.

He took to social media today to share a video of the newly completed edifice.

READ ALSO: kanaActor Kanayo O Kanayo Celebrates His Children On Their Birthday

Many of his fans are proud of him and love to see more of these great things.

Kanayo on the other hand has been a good impact to the industry over the years as he has been able to dominate his talents.

See post below: