Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Estranged Wife, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly gotten a $4.5 Million house across the street from estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
According to reports, the billionaire rapper’s house is a 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home located in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills.
It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house itself measures 3,651 square feet, while containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
READ ALSO: Kanye West Reportedly Initiated Divorce With Kim Kardashian
His newest pad boasts a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral, plus a stable for three horses, but internally needs mayor renovation.
It’s unsure if the rapper’s latest move may be connected to his bid to reconcile with Kim but many of his fans are looking forwards to a new beginning between them.