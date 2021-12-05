Kate Henshaw Knocks Instagram Trolls Over Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Kate Henshaw Hits Back At Those Tagged Her Against Sylvester Oromoni

Nollywood entertainer, Kate Henshaw has hauled those saying they are disappointed in her for not talking regards late Sylvester Oromoni.

In a video which she shared through Instagram, the furious entertainer pummeled her savages for being misleading.

As per Kate Henshaw, she has consistently been at the forefront representing individuals who have been attacked, yet as a rule, her eruption is underestimated.

In her words;

“You cannot be selective in your call-out. Your outrage is so hypocritical and insipid. What are you calling me out for?

A few years ago, when a school teacher defiled a two year old girl in Chrisland school, I posted the picture. After asking questions and getting the right information, I reposted them. The guy threatened to sue me and I reported the case.

You all just foam at the mouth calling names. For what? You choose when and when not to speak out. I choose to speak out every time and it’s not for you to tell me or tag me in some meaningless post”.

Watch the video below: