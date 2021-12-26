Katsina Governor Says No To Turji’s Ceasefire Letter

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has refused to engage in conversation with armed bandits operating in the state and other North-western states.

Masari was interviewed by DW Hausa radio on Sunday.

He was responding to a controversial letter from legendary bandit Bello Turji, in which he requested dialogue with the authorities.

Masari, who has previously participated in dialogue with bandits, believes the moment for a peace agreement has passed.

Despite the fact that the letter was not addressed to him, Katsina Governor said Mr Turji’s letter was not authentic.

“Dialogue? With who? Who is he to talk of dialogue or ceasefire. He is a liar. He can’t tell us peace accord and dialogue. To sit and discuss peace accord with who? In what capacity is he speaking and even calling for dialogue,” Masari said about Mr Turji’s letter.

“Go and tell those he (Mr Turji) killed their families to do dialogue with him and see. And he is even setting conditions, what conditions is he setting and for what? He wants dialogue and he is even setting conditions,” the governor said.