Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Kemi Olunloyo’s Comment On Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Dubious writer, Kemi Olunloyo has ended quietly with respect to the instance of late 12-year-old Dowen understudy, Sylvester Oromoni.

Talking working on this issue, Kemi Olunloyo asserted she realizes what truly occurred yet she will not be revealing her discoveries.

As per her, Nigerians would say she was paid by the groups of the suspects assuming she uncovers her discoveries to the world.

Using her words;

“I know what happened here. The minute I post my findings Nigerians will say the other boys families have paid me. I no longer practise Investigative journalism in Nigeria after December as I announced in July. I have no opinion. May he Rest In Peace. The police will handle it.”