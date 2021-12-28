Kiddwaya Reveals Why He Is Not Married Yet

BBNaija star Kiddwaya has taken to his social media to reveal why he is yet to marry.

The star said he has a conversation with his mom and he shared it to his fans.

According to him, his mum mentioned to him that it was time for him to settle down.

He stated that his response was that it wasn’t yet time because he isn’t as rich as his father, Terry Waya, who is a billionaire businessman.

Kid on the other hand has been working really hard after he left the reality show and many of his fans are happy for him.

Well, in his words, he is not ready to marry as he will have to be really rich before considering such.

See post below: