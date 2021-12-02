Kidnappers Are Now Considered Terrorists, Says Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has stated that kidnappers have also been declared as terrorists.

He stated that the recent court declaration had been gazetted and would soon be published.

He also disclosed that all the relevant security agencies had been notified.

Malami made this known while appearing on Politics Today on Channels Television on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Malami partly said, “It is in the process of being gazetted but the order has been procured and obtained. It is being gazetted and publication will come up very soon.

“If you kidnap using force, using arms, you are qualified as a terrorist within the dictates and determination and the judicial decision done by the court. You have come within the purview and ambit of the Terrorism Act and you will be accordingly and decisively dealt with.”