Killings: Buhari Sends Security, Intelligence Heads To Sokoto, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services, to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandits’ activities.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said the President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation from the team that left on Friday.

He said the delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), included the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major General Samuel Adebayo.