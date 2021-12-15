Kim Kardashian hires Grammy-winning pianist to wake her kids up each morning with Christmas music.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.
The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.
In it she could be heard revealing, “Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”
The Grammy-winning musician played an animated mix of holiday music in front of a tall, lit Christmas tree.
White greens stood against a wall made almost entirely of windows, showing a view of Kim’s lush estate while the Southern California sun was shining.
