Kim Kardashian hires Grammy-winning pianist to wake her kids up each morning with Christmas music.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.

In it she could be heard revealing, “Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”