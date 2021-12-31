Kukah: Despite My Frequent Criticisms, Buhari Still Answers My Calls

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has said despite his criticism of the Buhari administration, the president has not stopped picking his calls.

He revealed this while addressing journalists at St Bakhita Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto, on Friday.

Kukah stated that he has maintained a cordial relationship with the president.

Also Read: My Grouse With Buhari Govt On Serial Killings, Favouritism, Nepotism – Kukah

Kukah added that his concern with the rising insecurity, killings in the country and “despotism” prompted his criticism of the administration rather than hatred.

“If I pick up my phone and call Mr President now he will pick it up. The other time he missed my calls he called me back and we greeted each other.

“But you know some people cry more than the bereaved. In a developed country, when you speak the truth you will be celebrated. Look at how people are celebrating the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but here people tag you as an enemy of the government.”