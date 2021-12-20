Kukah: God Did Not Make A Mistake With Nigeria’s Diversity

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, has expressed that God did not make a mistake in making Nigeria one nation with diversity.

Kukah stated this on Sunday during the celebration to mark his 45th anniversary as a priest and 10 years as bishop of Sokoto diocese.

Addressing the congregation, the bishop said he would not have been a priest without the support of his parents and the church, while admonishing the congregation to constantly remember that everything in their lives is God’s gift.

Speaking further, he appealed to Nigerians to continue to be proud of the country at all times.

“God did not make a mistake for making us a nation of diverse cultures, religions and ethnicities,” he said.

“I talk about Nigeria with pride because, before our very eyes, God will do a great thing that we will all rejoice with.”