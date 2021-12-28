Lady Walks Into Birthday Surprise After Receiving Location Of Cheating Boyfriend (Video)

A Nigerian lady was pranked by her friends into believing her man was cheating on her with another woman in a hotel room.

In a viral video, the lady raced into a hotel, prepared to face her lover after learning that he was having an affair with another woman.

She stormed the room, unaware that she had been pranked, but the supposed lover had something special prepared for her because it was her birthday.

She was escorted to the room in the video with the expectation of catching her lover in the act, but instead she was greeted with a lovely birthday party surprise.

As shown in the video, she got calm as her boyfriend showered her with cash.

Watch The Video Below