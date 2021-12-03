Lagos Govt Urges Clerics To Promote Peace, Unity During Sermons

Lagos State Government has urged clerics to promote peace and unity during weekly sermons.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, made this call at the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley held in the state, as contained in a statement titled, ‘Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Moral Revival Among Citizens to Promote Peace, Security.’

Addressing attendees, Elegushi stated that promoting unity, peace and love during sermons would lead to peaceful and harmonious co-existence in the nation.

Also Read: EndSARS: Enjoy Your Peace Walk With Your Hired Crowd – Activist Tells Sanwo-Olu

He said, “Your weekly sermon on unity, peace, and love must resonate with the people on a weekly basis, while obedience to rule of law and commitment to our Lagos project must remain sacrosanct”.

He said, “Your weekly sermon on unity, peace, and love must resonate with the people on a weekly basis, while obedience to rule of law and commitment to our Lagos project must remain sacrosanct”.