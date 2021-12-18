Lai: Buhari Presiding Over Nigeria At The Most Turbulent Period

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has succeeded in keeping Nigeria afloat despite the myriad issues the country is facing.

Sponsored assailants, as well as desperate opposition lawmakers, he claims, are seeking to discredit the president’s remarkable successes.

Buhari, Mohammed continued, has “without a doubt” put the country on a path of progress and development.

On Saturday, he spoke at a program commemorating Buhari’s 79th birthday celebration in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

According to him, “President Buhari is a steady hand in troubled times, and that explains why, presiding over the affairs of the country at a most turbulent period, he has managed to keep the nation afloat, and even set it on a trajectory of growth and development.

“Despite a myriad of security challenges, and amidst dwindling national earnings and a crippling global pandemic, he has racked up a number of achievements, most of them unprecedented.

“His achievements may not seem too obvious now, especially with naysayers, sponsored attackers and desperate opposition politicians unrelenting in their craft, but posterity will surely be kind to this man, whose life has meant service to his fatherland, a man who goes to bed at night and wakes up in the morning thinking Nigeria.

“He fought a war to keep Nigeria together, and that explains his passion for the country’s unity.

“It is said that everything happens for a reason. That Buhari is in charge of Nigeria at this time is not mere happenstance. His years in the military that saw him reaching the peak of his career; his various positions within and outside the military, his global exposure, his unmatched demeanor and, above all, his wisdom have all helped to stabilize Nigeria at the most difficult of times.”