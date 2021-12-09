Laila Chara Dusts Off Accusation From Her Husband With Sexy Pictures

Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, has released new sexy photos following Ned’s statement accusing her of a number of things.

Laila allegedly abandoned their children when she took them on vacation to London so she could go clubbing and see another man, according to Ned.

Ned claimed to have paid for the trip, but Laila spent all of the money on herself and didn’t buy anything for the kids.

Laila allegedly beat up the kids when they reported to Ned.

READ ALSO: ‘Regina Daniels is next’ – Reactions as co-wife Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

He went on to say that Laila contracted Covid-19 while clubbing, and he had to hire a nanny to get his kids back.

He also claimed that while in London, Laila underwent plastic surgery without informing him.

He claimed that when Laila returned to Nigeria, he refused to see her because no man would tolerate what she was accused of doing. He came to the conclusion that Laila is the “agressor,” but she continues to play the victim in public.

Laila took to Instagram shortly after the statement was released to share beautiful, sassy photos of herself in her native Morocco.

“Happy life, happy vibes, ” she captioned the photos.