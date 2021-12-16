Lateef Adedimeji, Girlfriend Visit Ooni Of Ife For Prayers

Prior to their wedding, Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his colleague Bimpe Oyebade paid a visit to the imperial majesty Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

This comes just hours after the Nollywood couple’s gorgeous prewedding images went viral on social media.

READ ALSO: Lateef Adedimeji And Mo Bimpe Share Prewedding Photos

Lateef Adedimeji released a video of the Ooni praying for him and his fiancee, Adebimpe, on his Instagram page.

He captioned the photo, saying that a home is not constructed by retweets and Instagram likes, but by praying and thanking the imperial majesty for the prayers.