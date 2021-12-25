Lawan: N’Assembly To Transmit 2022 Appropriation Bill To Buhari Next Week

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has expressed that the 2022 appropriation bill will be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent next week.

The 2022 appropriation bill of N17.13 trillion was passed by the house of representatives and senate on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Also Read: Senate Passes 2022 Budget

Speaking on Friday after a visit to Buhari at his residence in the presidential villa, the senate president said he was invited alongside Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives.

He stated that the president invited them to commend the national assembly for their efforts on passing the appropriation bill.