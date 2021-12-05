Leverage Technology To Address Insecurity, Osinbajo Tells Intelligence Agencies

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that Nigeria’s intelligence agencies must adopt a culture that is empirical, data-driven and analytical.

The vice-president stated this on Saturday in his address at the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course (EIMC) 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja.

Osinbajo stated that it has become imperative to reinvent the institutional culture of intelligence agencies.

“It is the unpredictable events that we must be prepared for. We must try especially because we have been given the responsibility to think ahead of a nation of this size and of this complexity. It falls upon our lives to plan ahead and to be imaginative,” he said.

“It is not enough for intelligence services to anticipate the threat that we have a clear line of sight to. Indeed, given the resource constraint that we face, we cannot afford to wait for the threat to become manifest dangers before we react.”

Osinbajo further stated that intelligence agencies must be proactive rather than reactive, adding that threats must be identified and addressed well before they evolve into manifest spheres.