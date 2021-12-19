Lil Durk Proposes To India Royale In Chicago

Lil Durk and India Royale have been “relationship goals” on social media, for many years now.

They aren’t shy at all in showing how much they love each other on social media, either.

Tonight though, Durk decided to take his relationship to the next level.

READ ALSO:I Pray My Daughter Don’t Go Through What I Do With Different Women – Meek Mill

In his hometown of Chicago, Durk ended up proposing to India.

This was during a performance that he had.

Fans soon erupted into an applause, as they made it known that they’re very happy for this milestone in Durk and India’s relationship.

This also comes after news surfaced back in July, that the couple got into a shootout with intruders, in their Atlanta.