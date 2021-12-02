Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge responds to son’s critics after Ballon d’Or win

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germainhas responded to critics questioning whether his son deserved to win the Ballon d’Or.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Lionel Messi won a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or, extending his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo to 7-5.

Ronaldo, who finished in sixth position, snubbed attending the ceremony and commented on an Instagram post highlighting all of his achievements over the past year in query to his finishing position in the rankings, writing: “Facts.”

Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or win sparked a debate about the Ballon d’Or’s credibility.

Reacting, his father Jorge Messi posted a photo of his son holding the trophy and he wrote in in the caption: “Bla bla bla… carry on.”

