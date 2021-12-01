Liquorose Afije, joins the financial book-keeping family of Kippa Africa as their latest brand ambassador

Liquorose Afije, has joined the financial bookkeeping family of Kippa Africa as their latest brand ambassador.

The second runner-up of the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality star made the announcement following her return from the all-expense-paid trip to Dubai sponsored by Pepsi.

Liquorose, who could not hold the overwhelming joy expressed excitement to be part of the brand while sharing their promotional video.

“I am super excited to join the @kippaafrica family as their latest brand ambassador!!!💃💃,” she wrote in part while making the announcement via her Instagram page.