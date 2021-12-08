Liquorose Bags Endorsement Deal With Whiskey Brand

Congratulations are in order as former BBNaija first runner up star, Liquorose Afije bags an endorsement deal with a whiskey brand, Monkey Shoulder Nigeria.

The star adds the new deal to her already existing list of ambassadorial deals since the conclusion of the show.

Taking to her Instagram, Liquorose shared a video showing the moment she unveiled herself as Monkey Shoulder brand ambassador.

The excited reality star and dancer wrote: “Her body sways, while she dances, like liquor making it’s way through the ice in a glass. It’s the bold nature of this Scottish whiskey, an identical reflection of my personality. Cheers to a great start of the festive season, as the latest family member to the @monkeyshoulderng@monkeyshoulder Enjoy luxury in a bottle, drink up! 🥃”

