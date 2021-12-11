Luchy Donalds Buys Herself Early Christmas Gift (Video)

Luchy Donalds has decided to surprise herself with a early Christmas gift as she buys a Mercedes Benz SUV worth N30M.

Taking to Instagram, the actress stated that while she was chilling in Istanbul, her ride was also waiting for her at home.

The excited Luchy shared videos to show how excited she is and also flaunt her new ride.

She also thank God for making it possible for her and she is so happy for this beautiful Christmas gift.

READ ALSO: Luchy Donalds blasts Destiny Etiko over comment about her bags

Recall that Luchy Donalds recently returned from Istanbul to Turkey. While in Turkey, she had clash with Destiny Etiko, who called her shopping bags, “Empty bag.”

She wrote: “So while I was chilling in Istanbul my Christmas gift was chilling waiting for me at home. Congratulations to me. Christmas gift came early. God I am super grateful, it can only be you Lord”

See post below: