Make Information Publicly Available To Stop Fake News, Jonathan Tells Governments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed that governments at all levels need to make information available to the public to stop the spread of fake news.

Jonathan stated this on Friday at the 10th anniversary of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act awards night in Abuja.

He was represented by Ann Iyonu, the executive director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

The former president said citizens will not fall victim to fake news if they are well informed.

He said that increased access to information would help enhance the development.

Jonathan further stressed that if the process of governance was not reasonably opened up, people would generate false information that would create problems for society.