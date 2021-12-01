Malami Denies Knowledge Of Clandestine Sale Of Recovered Assets

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami has distanced himself from the reported clandestine sale of government property recovered from looters.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

The minister stated that his office had not officially started the sale of Federal Government’s property and that he was unaware of the reported sale of the recovered assets by a syndicate, as claimed in some reports.

Also Read: Recruiters, Concealers Of ‘Ghost Workers’ Will Be Severely Punished, Says Buhari

“The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) did not approve and was not aware of and did not order the sale of any of such properties.

“…Malami has set up of a five-member committee to investigate and verify the authenticity of the report which allegedly claims that syndicate from the Federal Ministry of Justice sells Federal Government’s recovered properties without the knowledge of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“The composition of the members of the committee was made known in a circular signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, U. E. Mohammed, ESQ, dated November 29, 2021.

“The circular was titled: ‘The Constitution of a Committee to investigate the alleged sale of Federal Government of Nigeria’s Property by syndicate in the Ministry.’