Malami: Past Administration Looted Funds For Fight Against Terrorism — We’ve Cleared Their Mess

The attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has expressed that the present administration has “cleared the mess” of the past government in terms of the fight against terrorism.

Malami stated this on Monday while featuring on a programme aired by Radio Kano.

Speaking on the recovery of looted assets, the AGF said Nigerians have seen proof that the money recovered over the years from foreign countries has helped the President Muhammadu Buhari administration fund various projects.

Malami, who is also the Minister of Justice, added that the asset recovery was made possible due to Buhari’s radical approach to the anti-corruption fight, which he said shows no favouritism, irrespective of status.